The global plant phenotyping market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005517/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global plant phenotyping market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global plant phenotyping market is the global increase in adoption of biotech seeds and the need for seed screening. Biotech seeds are extensively cultivated in the US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, China, and India. Several countries in Africa, including South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Malawi, and Sudan have also started producing biotech seeds to gain food security and alleviate poverty and hunger. The demand for biotech seeds for production of biotech crops is expected to increase. Seed phenotyping science helps researchers to quantify phenotypic traits so that they can analyze the seed performance in the field based on the requirements of the farmers and of the end products. This factor is expected to drive the market growth.

This market research report on the global plant phenotyping market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances in plant phenotyping solutions as one of the key emerging trends in the global plant phenotyping market:

Global plant phenotyping market: Technological advances in plant phenotyping solutions

There have been several technological advances in the global plant phenotyping market over the last few years which includes flexible, and field-based plant phenotyping solutions. One such advancement includes Microphenotron, an automated phenotype screening platform. Microphenotron system can integrate large numbers of individual chemical treatments with a detailed analysis of whole-seedling development such as root system development. The developments such as these will boost the growth of the global plant phenotyping market.

"The increasing number of agricultural operations will require authorities to ensure that the products are free from contamination and adhere to quality standards. As a result, the global demand for plant phenotyping will increase during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on bio-chemicals and bio-materials.

Global plant phenotyping market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global plant phenotyping market by product (hardware, and software and services), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 45%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although the APAC held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005517/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com