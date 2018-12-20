sprite-preloader
Invitation to Sectra's Capital Markets Day 2019 - Focus on Medical Imaging IT

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will hold a Capital Markets Day on January 17, 2019 in Linköping, Sweden. Investors, financial analysts and media are welcome to attend the event to gain insight into how Sectra is positioning itself in relation to the new world of imaging diagnostics and medicine. The focus will be on areas that Sectra believes have the largest potential to affect the Imaging IT Solutions operating area's earnings in the medium term.

Theme: Sectra today and three years ahead within medical imaging IT - Sectra's largest operating area
When:January 17, 2019, 10:30-15:30
Location: CMIV research center in Linköping, Sweden
Registration and program: www.sectra.com/cmd2019

Please register no later than January 10, 2019. Note that the number of participants is limited, and that institutional investors, analysts and financial media are prioritized participants.

Participants will have the opportunity to mingle with senior management and see demos of Sectra's products for a healthier and safer society.

Speakers

Torbjörn Kronander (CEO and President Sectra AB) and Marie Ekström Trägårdh (President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions) will be presenting the company together with other members of the Imaging IT Solutions management team.

Anna Bodén, Deputy Director and Consultant of Pathology, Department of Clinical Pathology, Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, Linköping University, Sweden, will add a physician's view of digital pathology, today and in the future.

For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, ph +46-13-23-52-04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

