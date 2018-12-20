

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission said it is inviting comments from interested parties on commitments offered by NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, and Sky to address competition concerns relating to contractual clauses preventing the cross-border provision of pay-TV.



The Commission's concerns relate to contractual clauses in certain bilateral film licensing contracts between six major film studios, including NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros, and the pay-TV broadcaster Sky UK, under which the studios license their output of films over a certain time for pay-TV to Sky UK. The clauses appear to prevent Sky UK from allowing EU consumers outside the UK and Ireland to access pay-TV services available in the UK and Ireland.



Some film licensing contracts also contain clauses requiring the studios to ensure that, in their contracts with broadcasters other than Sky UK, these broadcasters are prevented from making their pay-TV services available in the UK and Ireland.



In a Statement of Objections addressed to the film studios and Sky UK in July 2015, the Commission took the preliminary view that these clauses restrict broadcasters' ability to accept unsolicited requests from consumers located outside the licenced territory, and, as a result, may eliminate cross-border competition between pay-TV broadcasters and partition the EU's Single Market across national borders.



