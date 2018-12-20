Sensor solutions with world-first innovations in multiple application areas to meet the challenges of the future

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, will showcase several industry-first technologies for the mobile devices, computing, consumer electronics and automotive sectors at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2019.

With the company's 'Sensing is Life' exhibition suites at The Venetian, 29th Floor, you will experience ground-breaking sensor solutions including: medical-grade wearable devices that monitor blood pressure; the most advanced 3D technology for smart phones, computing, automotive and robotics; behind OLED solutions for bezel-less phones; color sensors that enhance pictures to professional levels; the tiny, yet powerful earbud technology for a relaxing ANC experience (digital and analog). See how ams' industry-leading 3D technology will be used in the applications of tomorrow: from solid-state LiDAR to 3D car access and commands, to 3D solutions and advanced hearing for Robotics and AI.

"At ams, Sensing is life, and our ground-breaking sensor solutions touch every aspect of people's lives today," says Alexander Everke, CEO at ams. "We invest to remain at the forefront of technology to create new market trends, helping our customers differentiate while providing excitingly useful technology to their customers."

'Sensing is Life' Exhibition Suites at CES-industry-dedicated innovation showcases

Visit ams exhibition suites at The Venetian, located in the CES Tech West quarter, where the company's showcase includes:

Mobile, consumer and computing:

High-Performance Color Spectral Sensing Solutions

for distance and color matching, skin tone and color measurement and CCT.

for distance and color matching, skin tone and color measurement and CCT. Behind OLED Technology

Developed by ams to enable accurate ambient light, color and proximity sensing solutions to operate behind OLED displays used in next-generation mobile handsets.

Developed by ams to enable accurate ambient light, color and proximity sensing solutions to operate behind OLED displays used in next-generation mobile handsets. The industry's slimmest proximity/color sensor module

for bezel-less smartphone designs.

for bezel-less smartphone designs. Digital Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Here you will get to experience the upcoming AS3460 solution which reduces background noise while enhancing the listening experience for the wearer in any environment.

Here you will get to experience the upcoming AS3460 solution which reduces background noise while enhancing the listening experience for the wearer in any environment. Analog Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

ams confirms its leadership in analog ANC by demonstrating our latest consumer headsets. You will experience the excellent acoustic performance and low power consumption at an affordable price.

ams confirms its leadership in analog ANC by demonstrating our latest consumer headsets. You will experience the excellent acoustic performance and low power consumption at an affordable price. POW:COM

ams will demonstrate innovative interface technology which enables power and communication between a true wireless earbud and a charging cradle over a two-wire connection for Android-based systems.

ams will demonstrate innovative interface technology which enables power and communication between a true wireless earbud and a charging cradle over a two-wire connection for Android-based systems. Wireless Earbuds

To experience True Wireless Stereo (TWS) from ams, the TMD2635 addresses the 'in-ear detection' function in a small package with low power usage.

Automotive

3D Face ID for automotive,

demonstrate how its superior 3D sensors can be used for driver identification and access control giving drivers a safer automotive experience.

demonstrate how its superior 3D sensors can be used for driver identification and access control giving drivers a safer automotive experience. Projected Lighting with Micro Lens Array (MLA)

Demonstration will show how projection technology from ams enables automotive manufacturers to implement compact, small-footprint projection lighting which can cast bright and crisp images onto flat surfaces.

Demonstration will show how projection technology from ams enables automotive manufacturers to implement compact, small-footprint projection lighting which can cast bright and crisp images onto flat surfaces. Hands on Detection (HoD)

Experience first-hand how ams sensors can detect if the driver's hand is on the steering wheel or not.

Experience first-hand how ams sensors can detect if the driver's hand is on the steering wheel or not. Solid-state LiDAR technology overview.

Other sensing

The world's smallest cameras: NanEyeM and NanEyeXS

Miniature, high-resolution CMOS image sensors for medical and industrial use, as well as other applications.

Miniature, high-resolution CMOS image sensors for medical and industrial use, as well as other applications. Latest Bio Sensor Innovations

for control and vital signs monitoring (heart-rate, blood pressure, stress levels).

for control and vital signs monitoring (heart-rate, blood pressure, stress levels). High-performance Color Spectral Sensors for water monitoringas well as Environmental Sensor Solutions for air quality monitoring.

