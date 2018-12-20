Nasdaq Nordic has decided to extend the current Liquidity Provider (LP) Program for the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index Futures (OMXC25) in its current format until 30 June 2019. Since the inception of the LP program, the average best bid and offer spread in the front month futures contract has reduced from around 15 bps in Nov/Dec 2017, to around 8 bps in Sept/Oct 2018*. For further information, please see the attached pdf file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=704020