

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Arguing he is only following through on a campaign promise, President Donald Trump defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria in a series of posts on Twitter on Thursday.



Trump claimed his decision to pull out of Syria was 'no surprise' even though lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have said they were caught off guard by the move.



'I've been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer,' Trump tweeted. 'Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there [sic] work. Time to come home & rebuild.'



Trump suggested the U.S. has been acting as the 'Policeman of the Middle East' but getting nothing in return from the people there, who he claimed mostly do not appreciate what the U.S. is doing.



'Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight,' Trump said, predicting Russia, Iran, and Syria would be unhappy with the move because they will have to battle ISIS and others without help from the U.S.



Despite Trump's claim about Russian unhappiness, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters he thinks the president made the 'right decision.'



'Whether do we need the presence of the American military, I guess we do not need that presence,' Putin said. 'The presence of your troops is illegitimate so if you've made this decision it is the right decision.'



However, Putin expressed skepticism about whether the U.S. would fully withdraw from Syria, noting Russia has not seen any signs of a U.S. withdrawal.



Trump's suggestion that Russia, Iran, and Syria would need to continue fighting ISIS also seems to undercut his claim on Wednesday that the terrorist group has been 'defeated.'



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



