UK headquartered Oxford PV has set a new world efficiency record for its perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells.Oxford PV today announced that it has achieved 28% conversion efficiency for its perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells, improving on the company's own previous record of 27.3% The new world record efficiency is certified by the United States National Renewable Energy Laboratory. The record, which surpasses the current world record for a single junction silicon cell, was achieved on a laboratory scale device measuring 1cm². Oxford PV also held the previous world record for perovskite/silicon ...

