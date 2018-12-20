Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW), via its Mediawan Originals content production division, is proud to announce its association with Gilles de Maistre, director and founding producer of Mai Juin Productions

Gilles de Maistre is thus joining Mediawan Originals' pool of talent, following the stake acquired by Mediawan in his company.

The director of around a hundred documentaries, television films and feature movies, Gilles de Maistre has received many awards: Albert Londres Award, International Emmy Awards, 7 d'Or Award, Public Award and Cannes Junior Award at the Cannes Film Festival, Special Jury Award at the La Rochelle Festival de la Fiction and has received many other awards around the world.

He founded Mai Juin Productions in 2004 and directed his second feature film, "Le Premier Cri", released in 2007 and nominated for the César Award for Best Documentary Film. At the same time, his company produced a substantial number of documentary series focusing on childhood, a favorite theme of Gilles de Maistre. It was his decisive encounter with Kevin Richardson, while filming the "L'homme qui murmure l'oreille des lions" (The Lion Whisperer) documentary, that led to the birth and realization of the crazy "Mia and the White Lion" project, his latest feature film, widely distributed in France and will be in cinemas from December 26. It has already been sold around the world.

Collaborating with talented people like Gilles de Maistre illustrates Mediawan's ambition of strengthening its premium content production division. Building on its expertise and know-how, Mediawan will accompany Gilles de Maistre in the development of new and ambitious projects.

