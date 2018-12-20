sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Olvi Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.12.2018

Olvi PlcStock Exchange Release20.12.2018 SHARE REPURCHASE 20.12.2018 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date 20.12.2018 Bourse trade Buy Share OLVAS Amount 1 738SharesTotal cost 55 978.37EURAverage price/ share 32.2085EUR Company now holds a total of 19 378 shares including the shares repurchased on 20.12.2018 On behalf of Olvi Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki For more information, please contact: Lasse Aho Managing Director, Olvi Plc tel. +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600 www.olvi.fi

Attachment

  • Olvi_20.12_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bc372961-feb5-4524-8a0b-3c5c46959f13)

