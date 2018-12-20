Social Life Network, Inc: MjLink.com Announces The Launch of a New Cannabis and Hemp Advertising Network

Providing Cannabis Industry Professionals with Easier and More Efficient Online Display and Video Advertising Opportunities

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2018 / MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced today that it has launch a new video and display advertising network in its MjLink.com cannabis business social network.

The new MjLink cannabis and hemp advertising network creates a safe haven digital advertising option for the tens of thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs whose advertising has been refused by Google, Bing, Yahoo, Facebook, Twitter and other major online publishers.

"We couldn't be more excited to provide our new advertising platform to the cannabis and hemp industry", says D. Scott Karnedy, COO of MjLink. "We currently have more than 150 Million monthly page view ad-spots in our social network, that business professionals can now use to advertise their products and services to our more than 1.3 million monthly network users," adds Karnedy.

The MjLink cannabis ad network allows business professionals to advertise using display ads, video ads, and native advertising to reach their targeted audience. Advertising on the MjLink platform starts at $10 per 1,000 ad views, and also offers a pay-per-click bidding system like Google Adwords.

In an 8-K that Social Life Network submitted on September 25th, 2018, the Company announced the incorporation of MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that is planning an IPO on a Canadian exchange in 2019.

"The launch of our new international ad network in the rapidly growing global marketplace provides a much needed advertising solution for thousands of brands, that are struggling in an industry that continues to be shunned by large ad networks like Google and Facebook," adds Ken Tapp, CEO of MjLink.

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. They launched their first social network in the cannabis and hemp industry in 2013, and have since launched niche e-commerce social networks to meet the growing demand for social technology in the residential Real Estate industry and many sports verticals including Tennis, Soccer, Hunting & Fishing world-wide.

