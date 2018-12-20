Seven acquisitions announced in 2018

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) has pursued a very active external growth drive since the beginning of the year with the acquisitions of Netatmo and Debflex1 in France, Shenzhen Clever Electronic in China, Modulan in Germany and Gemnet in Dubai. Today the Group announced two new bolt-on2 operations with the acquisitions of Kenall in the United States and Trical in New Zealand.

Acquisition of Kenall

Kenall is the American leader in lighting solutions dedicated to specialized applications and to critical non-residential environments hospitals, schools, public buildings, food processing, tunnels, correctional facilities, and more. It is known for its ability to offer customized solutions that meet very stringent specifications (anti-microbial and vandal-resistant products, for example) with best-in-class delivery timing.

Legrand, with this targeted operation, thus rounds out its leading positions in lighting solutions in North America, which are built on architectural specification-grade offerings for non-residential buildings, highly energy-efficient lighting management systems, and innovative solutions that, for example, take into account circadian rhythms, in particular its Digital Lighting Management and Human Centric Lighting offerings.

Headquartered in Kenosha (state of Wisconsin), Kenall has a workforce of over 400 and generates annual sales of around $100 million.

Acquisition of Trical

Trical a local front-runner in electrical and digital enclosures and switchboards for residential and commercial buildings is renowned in New Zealand for the reliability of its solutions and its responsiveness. This operation thus strengthens and rounds out Legrand's business in energy distribution and digital infrastructures in the country.

Located in Auckland, Trical has around 35 employees and reports annual sales of nearly €6 million.

1 On November 15, 2018, Legrand acquired the entire share capital of R. Finances SAS, the majority shareholder of Debflex S.A., a company listed on Euronext Access in Paris (ISIN FR0010776658). On December 10, 2018, R. Finances SAS launched a voluntary offer that will end on January 22, 2019 in order to purchase the Debflex S.A. shares it does not currently own. A subsequent delisting of Debflex S.A. from the Euronext Access market is planned, if the required conditions are met.

2 Companies that complement Legrand's activities.

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2018 annual results: February 14, 2019

"Quiet period 1 " starts January 15, 2019

"Quiet period " starts January 15, 2019 2019 first-quarter results: May 2, 2019

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 2, 2019

"Quiet period " starts April 2, 2019 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2019

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5.5 billion in 2017. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819)

http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

www.legrand.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 All communication suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005618/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Legrand

François Poisson

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53

francois.poisson@legrand.fr

Press relations

Publicis Consultants

Vilizara Lazarova

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34

Mob: +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr