REXEL COMMITS TO ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT IN FRANCE

The Rexel Group has decided to respond with a series of actions to the economic and social refoundation called for by France's President of the Republic.

Three of these actions relate to the employability of workers in France with the implementation of 250 contracts per year combining studies and work, a plan for each Rexel branch to host a high-school student for a discovery internship and participation in the implementation of work-based diplomas.

The other three measures focus on supporting purchasing power and the energy transition with a bonus of 400 euros for all employees in France, overtime hours free of taxes and offering technical solutions to promote the government plan to replace fuel-based boilers. The bonus will be paid in December 2018 and will be exempt from social and labor charges for employees whose income is less than 3 times the minimum wage (SMIC).

Patrick Berard, CEO of the Rexel Group, declared: "Rexel wishes to fully participate in the President's campaign for social cohesion, and I am particularly proud that our company can offer all our workers in France the opportunity to contribute to this societal overhaul and to be part of a future based on commitment and optimism."

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 26 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.3 billion in 2017.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris Eurozone 120 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit Rexel's web site at www.rexel.com (http://www.rexel.com)

