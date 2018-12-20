sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

97,00 Euro		-0,90
-0,92 %
WKN: A0JJW1 ISIN: CH0024590272 Ticker-Symbol: 9AS 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSO HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALSO HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,31
95,10
20:13
94,40
95,00
20:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALSO HOLDING AG
ALSO HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALSO HOLDING AG97,00-0,92 %
RECRO PHARMA INC6,20+2,48 %