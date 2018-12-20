Sherpa Unveils 'sherpa.ai Conversational OS' and Predictive Recommendation Engine That Makes Any Device Intelligent

Newly rebranded independent platform allows wide range of enterprises to maintain their brand and integrate conversational and predictive intelligence into their products.

PALO ALTO, California, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherpa, the global leader of AI-powered digital voice assistants, today launched the sherpa.ai Conversational OS platform to advance AI integration for businesses. For seamless integration, Sherpa has developed specific products across verticals including cars, smart speakers, wearables and more. In addition, the Sherpa Conversational OS features 36 domains across news, entertainment, travel, and productivity to create the best experience for the end-user.

"Today's consumers not only expect but demand the devices they interact with to be intelligent and predictive", said Xabi Uribe-Etxebarria, CEO and founder of Sherpa. "The Sherpa.ai Conversational OS platform aims to help businesses of all kinds capitalize on this burgeoning consumer demand for more intelligent devices quickly and without losing any of their brand integrity".

Sherpa also announced the launch of Sherpa.ai Predictive and Recommending, a personal "assistant-like" platform capable of anticipating the user's needs without any interaction with the system. The new predictive and recommendation engine can predict the news you want to know about, prioritize emails for response, adjust the temperature in your home before you arrive and even warm up your dinner. Sherpa analyzes 100,000 parameters per user with the objective of predicting what the user is going to need before asked.

Recognized as one of the 100 Most Innovative AI companies in 2018 by CB Insights, Sherpa Assistant is available in English and is the number one digital assistant in the Spanish-speaking market with support for nine dialects which has attracted millions of users since first launching in 2012. Earlier this year, Sherpa secured a partnership with Porsche to use its Sherpa Platform APIs to bring digital assistant capabilities to the luxury vehicles. Samsung has also pre-installed Sherpa on its smartphones since 2016.

The company has also launched a redesigned and updated consumer app Sherpa Assistant for both iOS and Android. Sherpa plans to launch additional apps in 2019. For more information about all Sherpa's enterprise and consumer offerings, visit http://www.sherpa.ai.

About SHERPA Sherpa (www.sherpa.ai) is the global leader in voice-driven digital assistants powered by AI for businesses and consumers. Sherpa's technology enables any device to be intelligent and predictive. A CogX Artificial Intelligence Award finalist, Sherpa has raised $6.5 million in funding from Alma Mundi Fund, and unnamed private investors.

