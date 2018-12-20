Copperstone Resources AB: CHANGE OF MANAGEMENT

Danderyd 20December 2018

The Board of Copperstone ("Copperstone" or "the Company") announces that Michael Mattsson takes over as CEO of Copperstone, as Chris McKnight steps down. As the company is growing, Copperstone will separate the roles of CEO and Exploration Manager. Ann Zetterberg Littorin will take over as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.



Chris McKnight's employment at Copperstone will terminate, and he takes up a position as Exploration Manager during the transition period. Chris McKnight, hereafter is prepared to continue to support Copperstone's development on a consultancy basis and serve at the Copperstone Board as well as on the Technical Committee, created at Closing of Viscaria. Chris McKnight has contributed greatly to the development of Copperstone and as such it is pleasing to all parties that he will stay in another capacity to support New Copperstone in the future.

Michael Mattsson, with roots in Norrbotten, has served as Copperstone's Chairman since 2017 and has been on the Copperstone Board since 2015, building significant network and important relations for the Company, locally and financially. Michael Mattsson, the main shareholder of Copperstone, is one of the main driving forces behind the business combination with Sunstone.

Ann Zetterberg Littorin, has a financial background mainly in the capacity as CFO, and she also has several years experience from mining as board member in Endomines. She has been on the Copperstone board since May 2018.

Subsequent to the Closing of Viscaria, Copperstone initially is expected to commence the recruitment of a Chief Geologist and a Project Manager for Viscaria.

For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson, +46 705 739 777, michael.mattsson@copperstone.se or visit the Copperstone website at www.copperstone.se

This press release contains insider information which Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to publish according to the EU market abuse regulation (MAR).This information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person's agency 20:00 CET on 20 December 2018.

About Copperstone

Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on NASDAQ First North (Stockholm). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining region of the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In this area Copperstone owns two exploitation concessions, namely Svartliden k no. 1 (36ha), Eva k no. 1 (34ha) and two nearby exploration permits, namely Sandberget 200 (19ha) and Sandberget 300 (19ha). The Company has also recently applied for two new exploration permits, namely Sandberget 400 (535ha) and Sandberget 500 (7641ha) to form a contiguous block with existing titles. The project is based on 273 drillholes with an approximate total of 46,350m.

In addition the Company also owns the Tvistbogruvan K no. 1 (11ha) exploitation concession and the Såggården No.1 (199ha) exploration permit in the Bergslagen mining region of central Sweden. Quoted surface areas are approximate to the nearest hectare.