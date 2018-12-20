

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $847 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $767 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $9.37 billion from $8.55 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $847 Mln. vs. $767 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q2): $9.37 Bln vs. $8.55 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX