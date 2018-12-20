Odaseva Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2018, the all-in-one cloud data management platform for enterprises on Salesforce, today announced the appointment of Remy Claret as the company's new chief marketing officer. Claret will add his expertise, derived from more than 20 years in the B2B, cloud-based software industry, to the Odaseva executive team. Through his previous roles - which include positions in software sales engineering and product marketing for companies such as Genesys, Atos and others - Claret has also gained a deep understanding of AI and platform-based solutions for the enterprise market.

In his role, Claret will focus on building Odaseva's market position, accelerating Odaseva's awareness in the data management space and increasing relations with key influencers.



Claret held a variety of roles at Genesys, a leading customer experience platform, where he supported product marketing and sales engineering. He also worked with Atos, Schlumberger and Sema, where he served as a consulting director.



"Remy's unique blend of experience in sales, engineering and product marketing made him a natural fit with Odaseva's customer-driven approach," said Sovan Bin, CEO and co-founder at Odaseva. "We look forward to his contributions and invaluable perspective as we work to address the demand for better and more efficient data management."



As organizations are becoming increasingly data-dependent, Odaseva aims to ensure data protection, data compliance and overall data management in a way that fosters business growth while meeting the growing compliance requirements. Working with some of the world's largest and most prominent enterprises - including Toyota, GE, Heineken and Schneider Electric - Odaseva protects against the threat of data loss, automates ever-expanding datasets and accelerates the time to compliance for new data regulations.



"The software industry has spent the last 20 years offering businesses process automation and optimization, but we are now at a tipping point where the next level of business optimization is much more data-related and data-dependent," said Claret. Data is not a commodity fuel only anymore, it has become the core of the growth engine in most companies. The opportunity to lead marketing for a company that ensures data protection, compliance and overall management in a way that fosters business growth and business agility is an opportunity I'm thrilled to take on."



Claret holds a master's degree in engineering from Telecom SudParis and a master's degree in marketing and sales from the Sorbonne Graduate Business School.



About Odaseva

Odaseva offers the only one-stop cloud data management platform built for enterprises using Salesforce. Over 2 million Salesforce users from industry-leading companies such as Schneider Electric, Toyota or General Electric, trust Odaseva as the ultimate solution to securely and rapidly address challenges such as data privacy compliance automation, data protection, data lifecycle management, breach detection and backup archive retention.

