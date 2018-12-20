Firestorm Solutions, LLC: Firestorm Solutions Names Jason Russell as President

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2018 / Firestorm Solutions, LLC, a Novume Solutions, Inc . (NASDAQ: NVMM) company, announced today that it has named Jason Russell as President of the Company. Russell will lead both Firestorm Solutions, LLC and Firestorm Franchising, LLC effective December 28, 2018.

Russell served previously as the Chief Security Officer and Executive Vice President of Firestorm Solutions' security operations and has led the growth of that business group since joining the Company earlier in 2018. Prior to joining Firestorm Solutions, Russell was the founder, President, and CEO of Secure Education Consultants, LLC, which is now part of Firestorm. In that role, Russell was responsible for overseeing all company operations, product development, and quality assurance, while growing the business to serve hundreds of clients in 30 U.S. states.

"Firestorm has developed a well-earned reputation as the best in the Security, Risk, and Crisis Management industries," said Russell. "I am excited to be a part of continuing to build on this history."

Prior to founding Secure Education Consultants, Russell served with the United States Secret Service as a Special Agent, taking part in investigative assignments as well as protection assignments for the President and Vice President along with former Presidents and visiting Heads of State. He also served as the Secret Service Lead Instructor at the International Law Enforcement Academy and on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Russell holds a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Western Michigan University and his Master's Degree in Criminal Justice and Security Management from Michigan State University.

"Jason has been instrumental to Firestorm's growing security solutions services, and the success of the entire Firestorm brand. His expertise in product development, client relationships, and direct experience working at some of the highest levels of security make him the ideal leader for Firestorm moving forward," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Novume Solutions. "We look forward to his continued leadership of the entire Firestorm brand."

About Firestorm Solutions

Firestorm Solutions, a leading crisis and risk management firm and America's Crisis Coach®, is a subsidiary of Novume Solutions (NASDAQ: NVMM). Since 2005, Firestorm has empowered clients to manage risk and transform crisis into value by responding to some of the largest and most complex crisis events in recent history. Firestorm empowers clients to manage crisis and risk through assessments, audits, program development, insurance partnerships, training and advisory services using the PREDICT.PLAN.PERFORM.® methodology. For more information, please visit Firestorm.com.

About Novume Solutions, Inc.

Novume provides products and services to both government and private sector clients, with an emphasis on public safety, risk management and workforce solutions. We are a holding company that integrates technology and human capital to solve complex client challenges in today's world. We provide Solutions for a New Generation. For more information, please visit novume.com, or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Novume Solutions, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Matthew Bretzius

FischTank Marketing and PR

matt@fischtankpr.com

Investor Contact:



Robert Berman

Novume Solutions

ir@novume.com

SOURCE: Firestorm Solutions, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531013/Firestorm-Solutions-Names-Jason-Russell-as-President