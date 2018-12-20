Accelerating Manufacturing Engineering Developments for the Future of E-mobility

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, will exhibit at CES in Las Vegas on January 8-11, 2019. Accelerating innovation in various industries, ESI works for example with leading automakers and their suppliers across the world to enable smarter manufacturing, greener designs, and safer vehicles. At CES, ESI will showcase how Smart Virtual Prototyping helps both OEMs and startups to introduce disruptive innovations and accelerate mobility developments by eliminating the need for physical prototypes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005955/en/

ESI's Virtual Prototyping solutions help support the development, manufacturing, and operating excellence of innovative mobility solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

E-mobility translates into greater product complexity

As automakers race to develop sustainable mobility solutions, they are challenged by complex and often conflicting needs. Adding to existing requirements such as safety or comfort, manufacturers must find ingenuous ways to extend Electric Vehicle (EV) range which inevitably translates into tougher targets for weight reduction and challenging manufacturability and production costs. Connected and autonomous vehicles bring yet another layer of complexity.

A unique engineering approach to boost innovation

ESI offers a holistic view of the impact of one requirement on another, and thereby helps manufacturers come up with optimal designs and achieve preliminary certification before any physical product exists. Furthermore, by bridging conventional product development and engineering silos, ESI's Smart Virtual Prototyping solutions efficiently address the problematics of bringing to market the next generation of innovative, high-quality yet energy-efficient vehicles. At CES, ESI will focus on bringing their engineering approach to lightweighting as a major opportunity to achieve lower emission vehicles and to extend vehicle range. In that context, ESI will display research work done as part of the United States Council for Automotive Research (USCAR) consortium.

Improving productivity and shaping Smart Factories

Today, automotive manufacturers are seeking to reduce time to market, improve product quality, and increase productivity by avoiding product and process design errors as early as possible. In this respect, anticipating interactions between operators, machinery and factory environment is key to foreseeing ergonomic and usability aspects. ESI will bring to CES its immersive solutions that encourage the design of human-centric factory processes. On ESI's booth at CES, visitors will be able to experience the assembly process of Gazelle Tech's eco-friendly vehicle in Virtual Reality. Furthermore, ESI and its partner Diota will also showcase synergies between Virtual Reality (supporting product and process engineering) and Augmented Reality (assisting operators during assembly and service procedures).

Leveraging IoT and sensors technology to promote safer driving and operational excellence

As the Outcome Economy is moving customer expectations from product quality (as sold) to operational excellence (as used), ESI will introduce to CES its solutions leveraging big data analytics and virtual prototyping to ensure products' reliability over time. Arnaud de la Fouchardière, CEO,

Vitirover will join ESI's booth to introduce a joint project that uses Smart Data to predict and control the behavior of herds of grass mowing-robots; exploiting that technology can be applied to IoT-controlled systems within an electric vehicle.

ESI: a partner of choice for OEMs and startups alike

ESI provides solutions to the world's leading OEMs, including Fiat Chrysler Automotive, Ford, Honda, Renault Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen Group, and their supply chains. Working closely with such international customers, leveraging a global ecosystem of academic and R&D partners, ESI has developed a unique expertise in enabling pre-certification thanks to virtual prototypes that are as good as real because they have been built virtually; step by step from raw materials to factory delivered product. Visitors to CES will have the opportunity to learn at first-hand how OEMs and startups alike are leveraging ESI's radical technology to deliver highly innovative solutions and vehicles.

Would you like to meet the ESI team or get a demo at CES? Book an appointment here.

For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €135 million in 2017. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI

http://www.esi-group.com/linkedin

http://www.esi-group.com/facebook

http://www.esi-group.com/twitter

https://plus.google.com/u/2/106423981342210270204/about

http://www.esi-group.com/youtube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005955/en/

Contacts:

ESI Group Media Relations

Global

Celine Gallerne

+33 1 41 73 58 46



North America

Kelli Baird

+1 248 381 8231