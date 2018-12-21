Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2018) - Auramex Resource Corp. (TSXV: AUX) (the "Company" or "Auramex") reports a correction to the news release dated December 20, 2018 as follows:

The Company plans to raise up to $400,000 through a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.05 per FT Share and non flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, at the option of the subscriber. The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities will be subject to a four month hold period.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for one year following the closing date of the Private Placement. A finder's fee may be payable on a portion of the financing.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration work on the Company's properties and general corporate expenses.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirement is available.

The Company reports it has closed a portion of the non-brokered private placement. A total of 1,700,000 FT Shares at a price of $0.05 per FT Share have been issued for gross proceeds of C$85,000 and not 1,200,000 FT Share and 500,000 Units as reported in NR#2018-21.

The common shares issued under this financing are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until April 21, 2019.

This financing is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

