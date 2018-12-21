

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has elected Mark Clouse, 50, as President and CEO, effective January 22, 2019.



Clouse, who previously served as CEO of Pinnacle Foods, Inc., will succeed Campbell's interim President and CEO Keith McLoughlin, who will remain a Director of the company. McLoughlin will work closely with Clouse to ensure a seamless transition. Clouse also has been elected a Director.



The company noted that Clouse brings more than 20 years of experience in the food industry. Clouse joined Pinnacle Foods from Mondelez International, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Growth Officer. Throughout his 20-year tenure at Kraft, Clouse served in a range of leadership positions managing food brands in developed markets and entrepreneurial global businesses in emerging markets such as Brazil and China.



Prior to joining Kraft, Clouse served in the United States Army as a pilot and completed his service as a Captain.



