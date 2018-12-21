

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Thursday that independent Data Monitoring Committee or DMC recommended discontinuation of the Phase 2b STRIVE Clinical Trial of Staphylococcus aureus Vaccine following planned interim analysis.



The company said the Phase 2b trial STRIVE (STaphylococcus aureus SuRgical Inpatient Vaccine Efficacy) evaluating the company's investigational Staphylococcus aureus or S. aureus multi-antigen vaccine or PF-06290510 is being discontinued due to futility.



The DMC concluded from these data that the study reached futility, meaning that there is low statistical probability for the study to meet the pre-defined primary efficacy objective in adults undergoing elective spinal fusion surgery after completing a planned Phase 3 expansion of the study.



A safety review by the DMC indicated that the investigational vaccine has been safe and well tolerated. STRIVE trial participants who are enrolled in the study will complete the study's follow-up evaluations.



Pfizer is evaluating next steps for the potential development of a S. aureus vaccine.



