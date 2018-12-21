Incap Corporation: Incap's schedule for financial reporting in the year 2019

Incap CorporationFinancial calendar 21 December 2018 at 8.00 a.m. (EET)

INCAP'S SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN THE YEAR 2019

Incap Corporation will publish in the year 2019 the following financial reports:

financial statements release for the year 2018 on Wednesday, 13 February 2019

annual report for 2018 during week 12/2019 (week commencing on 18 March 2019)

business review for January-March 2019 on Wednesday, 8 May 2019

half-year report according to IAS 34 for January-June 2019 on Wednesday, 14 August 2019

business review for January-September 2019 on Wednesday, 6 November 2019.

The annual report includes the report of the Board of the Directors, the financial statement of the Group and the parent company as well as the auditor's report for the financial period from 1 January until 31 December 2018. At the same time, the company also discloses the report on Corporate Governance as well as the report on remuneration in 2018.

Incap's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Monday, 15 April 2019 in Helsinki. A shareholder has the right to have a matter falling within the competence of the general meeting under the Limited Liability Companies Act addressed by the general meeting, and the related request shall be sent by 30 January 2019 to the address Incap Corporation/Board of Directors, Mannerheimintie 113, FI-00280 Helsinki, Finland or by e-mail to communications@incapcorp.com.

Incap continues to publish the financial reports at the Group level. The company does not have any operational or geographical segments that should be reported separately.

All the financial information will be published in Finnish and in English. Releases can also be read online at Incap Corporation's website www.incapcorp.com/Investors.

Incap observes a silent period of two weeks prior to the publication of financial statements and financial reports. During this period, the company's representatives will not issue statements on the financial development or future prospects of the company or meet with representatives of the capital market.

Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798

www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and Hong Kong, and the company currently employs approximately 720 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.