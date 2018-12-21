

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may follow their U.S. and Asian peers lower on Friday as deepening concerns over uncertain economic outlook sent investors fleeing for safety.



Risk-off sentiment intensified as investors face headwinds on several fronts.



U.S.-China trade tensions remain in focus after the U.S Justice Department announced the criminal indictment of two computer hackers associated with the Chinese government.



The Fed's less dovish than expected policy statement has added to investor concerns over slowing global growth.



The threat of a U.S. government shutdown intensified after President Donald Trump told House Republicans he is unwilling to sign a short-term spending bill approved by the Senate Wednesday night due to a lack of funding for his controversial border wall.



Asian stocks fell across the board to extend recent losses after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index slumped to the brink of a bear market overnight, finishing almost 20 percent off its August record amid heightened concerns about growth and trade.



Gold held firm near a six-month high struck in the previous session and oil rose slightly after steep losses in the previous session, while the dollar hovered near a one-month low against its peers.



Today's U.S. economic calendar is filled with a deluge of economic releases, with readings on third quarter GDP, durable goods orders, personal income and spending, and consumer sentiment due later in the day.



U.S stocks plunged overnight to extend the sell-off seen in recent sessions, as a government shutdown loomed and investors fretted about the U.S. slipping into a recession in the next few years.



The Dow lost 2 percent while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell around 1.6 percent to hit their lowest levels in over a year.



European markets ended Thursday's session deep in the red after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes and the Bank of England warned that Brexit uncertainties had 'intensified considerably' during the past month.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gave up 1.5 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX