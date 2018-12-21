Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 21, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,050,169 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from December 17, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.35 per share for a total consideration of €23.5 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €2 billion share buyback program announced on November 8, 2017.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program during the financial year 2018 is 100,723,877 common shares for a total consideration of €2 billion.

Ahold Delhaize confirms the successful completion of the program on December 20, 2018. The number of outstanding common shares as of this date was 1,130,200,138.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/ (http://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/)

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

