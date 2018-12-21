

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Friday.



The yen slipped to 111.46 against the greenback and 127.64 against the euro, from its early highs of 111.09 and 127.26, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 140.70 against the pound and 112.56 against the franc, the yen weakened to 141.08 and 112.90, respectively.



The yen reversed from an early high of 82.30 against the loonie, dropping to 82.53.



The next possible support for the yen is seen around 113.00 against the greenback, 130.00 against the euro, 143.00 against the pound, 114.00 against the franc and 84.50 against the loonie.



