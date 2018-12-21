sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

JPJ Group PLC Announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE:JPJ) (OTC PINK: JKPTF)

Name of applicant:

JPJ Group plc

Name of scheme:

JPJ Group plc Share Option Plan

Period of return:

From:

26 June 2018

To:

21 December 2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

104,676 ordinary shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

70,000 ordinary shares

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

34,676 ordinary shares

Name of contact:

Dan Talisman

Telephone number of contact:

0203 907 4033

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3907 4025
dan.talisman@jpj.com

JPJ Group plc
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
JPJ@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/531138/JPJ-Group-PLC-Announces-Block-Listing-Return


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE