JPJ Group PLC Announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE:JPJ) (OTC PINK: JKPTF)

Name of applicant: JPJ Group plc Name of scheme: JPJ Group plc Share Option Plan Period of return: From: 26 June 2018 To: 21 December 2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 104,676 ordinary shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 70,000 ordinary shares Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 34,676 ordinary shares

Name of contact: Dan Talisman Telephone number of contact: 0203 907 4033

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

