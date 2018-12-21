

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German import price index for November and GfK consumer sentiment index for January are scheduled for release at 2:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc. Against the pound, it retreated.



The euro was worth 127.59 against the yen, 0.9043 against the pound, 1.1455 against the greenback and 1.1308 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



