7,311 Euro		-0,152
-2,04 %
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Copenhagen 25
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,405
7,443
09:09
7,405
7,435
09:09
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cevian Capital Announces a c. 2.3% Ownership in Nordea Bank Abp

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cevian Capital Partners Limited and Cevian Capital II Co-Investment Fund L.P. today announce a holding in Nordea Bank Abp corresponding to c. 2.3%[1] of the total number of shares and votes. Cevian Capital expects to join Nordea Bank Abp's nomination board.

Christer Gardell of Cevian Capital AB comments:

"Cevian has been following Nordea for several years, including meeting its management a number of times. Cevian sees significant value potential in Nordea. We will work with Nordea's owners, board of directors and management to realize this value potential without unnecessary time delay. We particularly look forward to working with Nordea's lead shareholder Sampo. Cevian has high regards for Sampo's core team Björn Wahlroos, Kari Stadigh and Torbjörn Magnusson."

[1] Refers to 91,961,979 shares.

Contact:

Hallvarsson & Halvarsson
Johan Ramsten
+46 70 971 12 85
johan.ramsten@halvarsson.se

