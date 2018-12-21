Cevian Capital Announces a c. 2.3% Ownership in Nordea Bank Abp

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cevian Capital Partners Limited and Cevian Capital II Co-Investment Fund L.P. today announce a holding in Nordea Bank Abp corresponding to c. 2.3%[1] of the total number of shares and votes. Cevian Capital expects to join Nordea Bank Abp's nomination board.

Christer Gardell of Cevian Capital AB comments:

"Cevian has been following Nordea for several years, including meeting its management a number of times. Cevian sees significant value potential in Nordea. We will work with Nordea's owners, board of directors and management to realize this value potential without unnecessary time delay. We particularly look forward to working with Nordea's lead shareholder Sampo. Cevian has high regards for Sampo's core team Björn Wahlroos, Kari Stadigh and Torbjörn Magnusson."

[1] Refers to 91,961,979 shares.

Contact:

Hallvarsson & Halvarsson

Johan Ramsten

+46 70 971 12 85

johan.ramsten@halvarsson.se

