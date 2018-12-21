Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) has entered into exclusive negotiations with seven banks in the Sparda banking group, based in Germany. A letter of intent has been signed by the parties. The aim is to transform the Sparda banks' IT system based on Sopra Banking Software's Sopra Banking Platform solution. Contracts could be signed during the first half of 2019.

