

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority has cleared an agreement under which Aer Lingus (AERL.L) has taken over scheduled passenger flights, previously operated by CityJet, on the London City Airport to Dublin route. The CMA launched an initial, Phase 1, investigation in October to consider the impact of the deal for passengers.



Under the 'wet lease', CityJet provides Aer Lingus with aircraft, crew, maintenance services and insurance to operate the route. The CMA investigated the agreement as, in addition to the wet lease, Aer Lingus acquired CityJet's landing slots at both London City and Dublin Airports.



The CMA found that CityJet had taken the decision to stop providing services on the route prior to its agreement with Aer Lingus. The investigation showed that no other airline would have been interested in taking over the business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX