

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) plans to eliminate about 7,000 jobs at its Hannover and Emden plants in Germany in the coming years as the company's push to ramp up electric vehicles sales makes some manufacturing posts redundant, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.



The report said that the elimination will be realized through voluntary staff turnover and partial retirement, while temporary employees will be offered contracts at Porsche and the Volkswagen plant in Kassel.



