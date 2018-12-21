

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended recent declines on Friday, as concerns over rising borrowing costs in the U.S., political brinkmanship in Washington and fears of a slowing global economy dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.



The benchmark DAX was down 50 points or 0.47 percent at 10,561 in opening deals after losing 1.4 percent the previous day.



Volkswagen dropped 1 percent on reports that it plans to eliminate about 7,000 jobs at its Hannover and Emden plants in Germany in the coming years.



Online food delivery firm Delivery Hero SE soared 15 percent. The company is selling its German food delivery businesses Lieferheld, Pizza.de and foodora to Takeaway.com.



In economic news, German consumer confidence is set to remain steady at the start of next year despite mounting global risks, market research group GfK said.



The forward-looking consumer confidence indicator is set to show a reading of 10.4 in January, unchanged from December. Economists had forecast a score of 10.3 for January.



