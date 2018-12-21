Liposomes: The Revolutionary New way to Use CBD

BASEL, Switzerland, December 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cibdol is closing out an excellent year with the release of a new range of sophisticated liposomal CBD products, each of which is clearly distinguished from the many other CBD products currently available on the market. In doing so, the Swiss company addresses the dramatically increased demand for cannabidiol (CBD), which gained momentum all over the world in 2018.

After extensive and innovative research, Cibdol concluded in 2018 that adding liposomes to CBD products not only enables quicker absorption of CBD in the body, but also results in a higher percentage of CBD delivered to the blood compared to other carriers, such as olive oil. This led to the development of a completely new range of products.

The new product line is characterised by the use of liposomes as carriers. A liposome is a sort of protective bubble that encapsulates CBD molecules. Using liposomes as carriers, CBD is delivered to the blood up to four times faster than traditional carriers. The percentage of CBD that reaches the blood is increased as well. Conversely, when using olive oil, a higher percentage of CBD is degraded by digestive enzymes in the stomach and never ends up in the blood.

Cibdol's liposomal CBD line delivers products of unmatched quality to European markets, providing a faster and more effective form of CBD supplementation.

Additional information about cannabidiol:

CBD is a cannabinoid derived from the cannabis plant, which has the potential to provide a beneficial effect on neurological disorders and many other conditions. This is due to the body's own endocannabinoid system (ECS), which features receptor sites that can be stimulated by phytocannabinoids like CBD. However, CBD is non-psychoactive and non-toxic and therefore doesn't impact regular functioning. For that reason, it is considered a viable dietary supplement for most of the population.

Additional information about Cibdol:

Cibdol researches, develops, and produces high-quality CBD products.

Cibdol provides a wide range of CBD products, including:

- CBD oil, in a convenient dropper bottle with concentrations of 2.5%, 4%, and 10%, and volumes of 10ml, 30ml, and 50ml.

- CBD creams

- CBD supplements

More information on the aforementioned liposomal CBD range can be found here:

Located in Basel, Switzerland, Cibdol utilises the latest scientific methods and only the finest, 100% organic ingredients produced without any synthetic chemicals or preservatives. Cibdol uses a proprietary filtration process to ensure end products of the utmost quality and purity. The company is proud of its comprehensive quality control at all stages throughout production. Every CBD product is tested by an independent third party. For this reason, Cibdol lives up to its claims of quality and transparency. Cibdol provides only reliable products to satisfied customers.

The ICCI (International Cannabis and Cannabinoids Institute) in Prague examined CBD products from 29 different producers. Only 9 passed their test successfully. Cibdol was one of them.

The study confirms that Cibdol belongs to a small handful of producers that meet the requirements for consumer quality and safety.