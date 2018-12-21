Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060052843 Admiral Capital B Admiral Capital A/S has been given observation status, as CL Denmark ApS has decided to make a conditional vooluntary public takeover bid for the shareholders of Admiral Capital A/S. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 21 December 2018. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66