CNH Industrial N.V.: Good Design Award for the New Holland Agriculture Methane Powered Concept Tractor

New Holland Agriculture has received the prestigious Good Design Award for its Methane Powered Concept Tractor from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies

London, December 21, 2018

New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), received the award from an international panel of judges, consisting of design professionals, leading industry specialists, design journalists and critics. The Methane Powered Concept Tractor, first unveiled in the summer of 2017, was recognized for its reimagined design features and its pioneering alternative fuel technology. It was selected by the jury from a record number of submissions from the world's leading manufacturers, industrial and graphic design firms from over 47 countries. The Good Design Award recognizes the most innovative and cutting-edge products from around the world, and the selection is based on the quality of the design, its form and function. As a winner of the award, the Methane Powered Concept Tractor will feature in the Good Design Yearbook for 2018-2019.

CNH Industrial's design team developed a revolutionary, fully integrated design where the hood, front and rear fenders, and the fuel tank create a flowing, stylish look. Wrap-around glazing provides 360-degree visibility, with a 20% increase in the glazed area compared to a standard tractor. The floating glass domed roof with fully integrated Precision Land Management receiver provides a completely panoramic design - an agricultural first. The interior of the cab offers a clutter-free operating environment, with all essential controls on the integrated armrest and additional parameters controlled through the interactive headliner display.

New Holland's Methane Powered Concept Tractor features a powertrain that uses ground-breaking efficient combustion technology specifically developed for agriculture applications by FPT Industrial, a brand of CNH Industrial that has pioneered natural gas traction for more than 20 years. The 6-cylinder NEF methane engine delivers the same power and torque as its standard diesel equivalent, together with up to 30% running cost savings and around 50% reduction in drive-by-noise. In real field conditions, the methane powered concept tractor produces at least 10% lower CO 2 emissions and reduces overall emissions by 80% compared to a standard diesel tractor. Its environmental performance further improves when fuelled by biomethane produced from crop residues and waste from farm-grown energy crops, which results in virtually zero CO 2 emissions. The Methane Powered Concept Tractor creates a vital link that closes the loop in the Energy Independent Farm's virtuous cycle by running on the energy produced from the land and waste products, making New Holland's vision for the sustainable future of farming achievable today.

