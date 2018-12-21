EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 21, 2018 SHARES FORTUM OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Fortum Oyj has invalidated 72 580 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on December 21, 2018. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of December 27, 2018. Identifiers of Fortum Oyj's share: Trading code: FORTUM ISIN code: FI0009007132 Orderbook id: 24271 Number of shares: 888 294 465 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 21. JOULUKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET FORTUM OYJ: OSAKKEIDEN MITÄTÖINTI Fortum Oyj: on mitätöinyt omia osakkeitaan 72 580 kappaletta. Osakemäärän muutos on merkitty kaupparekisteriin 21. joulukuuta 2018. Muutos otetaan huomioon kaupankäynnissä 27. joulukuuta 2018. Fortum Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: FORTUM ISIN-koodi: FI0009007132 id: 24271 Osakemäärä: 888 294 465 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260