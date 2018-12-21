It's sunshine all the way on the beautiful Caribbean island of St Maarten as the Intertops Poker WSOPC Caribbean $250k tournament kicks off this week.

Christmas will come early for some lucky players as they compete to win a seat at next year's WSOPC Caribbean event which includes one double room booked at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort from 28th March 2nd April 2019. On Friday 29th March, all package winners will be invited to take their seats to try and win 1st prize at the WSOPC Caribbean $250,000 GTD.

When not playing poker, guests will be encouraged to enjoy a variety of activities at the all-inclusive resort or visit one of the dozen beaches St Maarten has to offer. There are also more than 300 restaurants, duty free shopping, casinos, discos and nightclubs, making this the most exclusive and highly anticipated poker tournament.

To compete for a seat at this exciting tournament, the details of the satellite tournaments are as follows:

To register, open the Intertops Poker lobby, click 'Poker' 'Tournaments' 'Events'> 'WSOP CARIBBEAN Satellite'

WSOPC CARIBBEAN Step 1 $3+$0.30

« 1 ticket for WSOPC CARIBBEAN Step 2 guaranteed!

Daily, from December 15th

2pm EST 8pm EST 20:00 CET 02:00 CET

WSOPC CARIBBEAN Step 2 $10+$1

« 1 ticket for the WSOPC CARIBBEAN Final guaranteed!

Daily, from December 15th

8:00pm EST 02:00 CET

WSOPC CARIBBEAN Last Chance Wild West Satellite $2+$0.20

« 1 ticket for the WSOPC CARIBBEAN Final guaranteed!

Saturday, December 22nd

9pm EST 03:00 CET

WSOPC CARIBBEAN Final $100+$10

« $4,500 Package guaranteed!

Sunday, December 23rd

3pm EST 21:00 CET

This tournament is open to all new and existing players, therefore if you are a new player, you can download the Secure and Free Intertops Poker software here.

