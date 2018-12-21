Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec won its appeal in the USA to dispute a USD 13 million verdict of damages

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 21 DECEMBER 2018 AT 1.00 PM (EET)

Cargotec won its appeal in the USA to dispute a USD 13 million verdict of damages

Cargotec won its appeal in the USA to dispute a verdict of damages. In October 2016, Cargotec received a verdict of damages of USD 13 million in the USA in a local jury trial in Hempstead, USA. The verdict was related to business acquisition negotiations Cargotec USA had in 2010 and 2011. The negotiations were closed without results. The claim was based on Cargotec allegedly having breached confidentiality obligations related to the negotiations.

For further information, please contact:

Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, tel. +358 20 777 4020

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

