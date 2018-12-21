

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Friday to extend losses from the previous session amid worries a slowdown in the global economy could undercut crude oil demand.



Global benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.85 percent to $53.88 per barrel, after losing $2.89 in the previous session.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.4 percent at $45.70 per barrel and remained on track for a loss of more than 10 percent for the week.



With worries about demand and oversupply intensifying, investors shrugged off media reports suggesting that OPEC's production cuts that start next month will be deeper than expected.



Russian oil output has been at a record high of 11.42 million barrels per day (bpd) in December so far and U.S. shale output is growing steadily, leaving investors wondering whether OPEC supply cuts of 1 million to 1.3 million barrels a day would be enough to stabilize the oil market.



An ongoing sell-off in global equity markets and the threat of a U.S government shutdown also added to economic uncertainty.



It appears the federal government is heading toward a shutdown after President Donald Trump told House Republicans he is unwilling to sign a short-term spending bill approved by the Senate Wednesday night due to a lack of funding for his controversial border wall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX