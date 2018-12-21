BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



Change in Directorate



21 December 2018

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Craig Cleland as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2019. Mr Cleland will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit Committee and Nomination and Management Engagement Committees.

Mr Cleland is Head of Corporate Development/Investment Trusts, at CQS (UK) LLP, a multi-asset asset management firm in London with a focus on credit markets, where his responsibilities include advising and developing the closed-end fund business. He was previously at JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited, latterly as Managing Director, and led their technical groups in the investment trust business. He also worked with the AIC technical committee on SORP and taxation changes in connection with this role. Prior to that he was a Director and senior company secretary at Fleming Investment Trust Management, transferring to JPMorgan Asset Management after Chase Manhattan Bank acquired Robert Fleming Holdings Limited. Mr Cleland currently sits on the Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc.

Mr Cleland has held the following directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years:

Non-Executive Director Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Mr Cleland does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.



There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Cleland.





Sarah Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary









