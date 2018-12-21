Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, December 21
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
|1.
|Name of the issuer
Fidelity Special Values PLC
|2.
|State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.
(ii)
|3.
|Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director
Dean Buckley
|4.
|State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person
No
|5.
|Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1
As in 3 above
|6.
|Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares
Ordinary shares of 5p each
|7.
|Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them
Dean Buckley (12,500 shares held)
|8.
|State the nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
|9.
|Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired
17,500 ordinary shares
|10.
|Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
0.007%
|11.
|Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed
n/a
|12.
|Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
n/a
|13.
|Price per share or value of transaction
17,500 shares at £2.2750 per share
|14.
|Date and place of transaction
21 December 2018
|15.
|Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
30,000 shares (0.01%)
|16.
|Date issuer informed of transaction
21 December 2018
|24.
|Name of contact and telephone number for queries
Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837320
|Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
Bonita Guntrip for FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
Date of notification 21 December 2018
