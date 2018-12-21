Triskell Has Been Named 'CIOReview 10 Most Promising Project Management Providers in 2018'

PARIS, December 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As every year, CIOReview has published the list of top 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing Project Management solutions and impacting the marketplace. Triskell Software has been selected to be on this list for the second time.

A distinguished selection panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, industry analysts, and CIOReview's editorial board has selected a list of Project Management solutions to help CTOs, CIOs, and CEOs find the right providers. The CIO Review profile highlighted Triskell's flexibility and responsiveness approach to provide a clear picture of an organization and its resources.

Triskell's product and resource management tools support all the ways organizations manage their strategic planning and execution. "One of the major challenges in the project portfolio management for businesses is to possess the capability of combining all technologies into a single platform," observes Ángel García, CEO of Triskell Software. Besides benefiting the customers with Agile Scrum, Agile Lean, as well as Safe Agile and waterfall management, the Triskell PPM solution helps clients in faster delivery of products and projects and become more flexible in order to be adaptable to the users.

Successful in developing an array of products, the company is enjoying a 40 percent revenue growth and a wide customer attention across countries. "Triskell will also be launching newer versions of its Kanban Board software in early 2019 besides expanding its footprints in the US," concludes Garcia.

About CIOReview

CIOReview offers a ground-breaking platform allowing decision-makers to share their insights, which in turn provides both budding and established entrepreneurs with analyses of information technology trends and a better understanding of the environment. To select recipients of this award a prominent panel of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, and analysts along with CIOReview's editorial board have determined that Triskell was deserving.

About Triskell Software

Triskell is a true Enterprise solution focused on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile project management, and IT service portfolio management.

www.triskellsoftware.com