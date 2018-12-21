Update (12/21/18): The Pro Forma has been revised to include latest index shares and index weights to incorporate Corporate Actions that have been effective during the review period (12/03/2018 to 12/21/2018). The semi-annual review of the VINX30 Index has now been completed. Below are the changes to the portfolio as a result of the review: ADDITIONS DELETIONS Hexagon AB ser. B (HEXA B) Boliden AB (BOL) The VINX 30 Index Constituents effective with the market open on Thursday, December 27, 2018 are A.P. Moller - Maersk B Neste Corporation ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B Nokia Corporation Atlas Copco AB ser. A Nordea Bank Abp Coloplast B Novo Nordisk B Danske Bank Sampo Plc A DNB ASA Sandvik AB DSV Skand. Enskilda Banken ser. A Equinor ASA Stora Enso Oyj R Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. B Svenska Handelsbanken ser. A ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG SER. B Swedbank AB ser A Fortum Corporation Telenor ASA Hennes & Mauritz AB, H & M ser. B Telia Company AB (publ) Hexagon AB ser. B UPM-Kymmene Corporation Investor AB ser. B Vestas Wind Systems KONE Oyj B Volvo, AB ser. B If you have questions regarding these changes, please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=704164