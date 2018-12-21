Hybrid Tech, LLC: Hybrid Tech Providing Nationwide Engineering Services for US Hemp Industry

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / Hybrid Tech, LLC - the premier design & engineering firm for the cannabis and hemp industries, congratulates all industry advocates, entrepreneurs, and consumers on the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill . The bill legalizes the nationwide cultivation and sale of industrial hemp - defined as cannabis that contains less than 0.3% THC. Effective immediately, States may now regulate the production, commerce and research of hemp & cannabidiol, with approval from the US Department of Agriculture.

"The end of the prohibition on hemp and CBD is a huge step forward for the country, and provides enormous opportunity for American farmers. The addition of hemp as a fully legal commodity crop will dramatically change the landscape of the agricultural sector." said Chris Gromek, Hybrid Tech's Chief Marketing Officer, "This is also an important win for millions of patients that rely on CBD for treatment and relief."

Due to the company's ongoing experience in the cannabis sector, Hybrid Tech is uniquely positioned to provide a full suite of engineering, architectural, and process train services to operators. Planning large-scale industrial hemp operations is no simple feat, but having the right team involved from the start can make all the difference.

"We are now working with hemp processors in multiple states. Our experience with cannabis extraction lends itself directly to the hemp sector. Setting up a processing facility can be a daunting task, but we've already tackled many of these problems with our unique multidisciplinary approach. We have an all-star team of licensed engineers and extraction experts that know how to get these big projects done," said Dan Gustafik, Hybrid Tech's founder and President. "We are also happy to provide support to architects and other consultants that need experienced MEP, as well as specialized cultivation and extraction expertise."

The hemp-derived CBD market is expected to outpace the rest of the already-booming cannabis market, and grow to an estimated $22 Billion by 2022 . American entrepreneurs can expect this sector to heat up quickly as capital investment grows, retail channels emerge, and consumer demand increases both nationwide and in global markets.

Operators that are interested in establishing a hemp processing or cultivation operation are encouraged to reach out to Hybrid Tech for a free initial consultation.

SOURCE: Hybrid Tech, LLC

