=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Androsch Privatstiftung, FN183415d (legal person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities name and surname: Dr. Hannes Androsch, Dr. Georg Riedl, Mag. Gerhard Pichler function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: AT0000969985 description of the financial instrument: Share type: acquisition date: 20.12.2018; UTC+01:00 market: Vienna currency: Euro price volume 19.09 202095 total volume: 202095 total price: 3857993.55 average price: 19.09 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Further inquiry note: Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations & Communications Tel: +43 3842 200-5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; g.koenigstorfer@ats.net end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2018 06:42 ET (11:42 GMT)