Karoo Energy Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, December 21
21 December 2018
Karoo Energy plc
("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")
RESULT OF AGM
Karoo Energy is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Company
Karoo Energy plc
Noel Lyons
Telephone: 020 3130 0674
Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9795