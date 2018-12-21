sprite-preloader
Outotec Oyj: OUTOTEC OYJ: Change in the holding of the company's own shares on December 21, 2018

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE DECEMBER 21, 2018 at 2:40 PM

On December 21, 2018 a total of 3,968 Outotec shares (OTE1V) have been returned to Outotec Oyj. The return is related to the company's long-term share-based incentive plan.

After the return, Outotec holds a total of 1,365,312 own shares.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Jari Ålgars, CFO
Tel. +358 20 529 211

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com/)




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)