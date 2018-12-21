Outotec Oyj: OUTOTEC OYJ: Change in the holding of the company's own shares on December 21, 2018

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE DECEMBER 21, 2018 at 2:40 PM
OUTOTEC OYJ: Change in the holding of the company's own shares on December 21, 2018
On December 21, 2018 a total of 3,968 Outotec shares (OTE1V) have been returned to Outotec Oyj. The return is related to the company's long-term share-based incentive plan.
After the return, Outotec holds a total of 1,365,312 own shares.
For further information please contact:
OUTOTEC
Jari Ålgars, CFO
Tel. +358 20 529 211
DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com/)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire