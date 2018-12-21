New shares in Gate Ventures PLC will be admitted to trading on First North Copenhagen as per 28 December 2018. ISIN: GB00BYX2WP92 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: Gate Ventures plc ---------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 452,666,603 shares ---------------------------------------------------- Increase: 21,727,856 shares ---------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 474,394,459 shares ---------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: EUR 0.10 - 17,510,100 shares EUR 0.37 - 4,217,756 shares ---------------------------------------------------- Face Value GBP 0,0008 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: GATE ---------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID 129610 ---------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG. For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=704181