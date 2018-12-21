

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $190.31 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $148.84 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $4.30 billion from $4.11 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $190.31 Mln. vs. $148.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q3): $4.30 Bln vs. $4.11 Bln last year.



